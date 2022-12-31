Kiara Advani all set to tie the knot

Kiara Advani is one of the highest-paid Bollywood actresses. She is playing the female lead in Ram Charan’s upcoming film directed by Shankar. There are strong speculations that Kiara Advani is in a relationship with actor Siddharth Malhotra and there are rumors that the duo will get married very soon. As per the ongoing update, Siddharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani are all set to get married on February 6th in Jaisalmer Palace Hotel. The pre-wedding parties are planned to take place on February 4th and 5th.

It is unclear if the wedding will have attendance in a large number of if the star couple would invite selected guests. Siddharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani are dating since 2020. Kiara during the show Koffee with Karan did not deny or accept her relationship with Siddharth Malhotra.