Naidu foresees revolutionary changes in AP in 2023

Former chief minister and TDP president, Nara Chandrababu Naidu, on Saturday predicted revolutionary changes in Andhra Pradesh as people in the State have already started revolting against the ruling party.

Chandrababu Naidu, who addressed a meeting at Kovuru in Nellore district as part of his ongoing programme ‘Idemi Kharma Mana Rashtraniki’, told media persons that 2022 remained as an year of hatred, tragedies and destructions for Andhra Pradesh since every person in the State suffered both physically and mentally besides financially. “The faulty policies of the State Government pushed everyone into deep trouble and false cases have been foisted against those who questioned the Government,” Chandrababu Naidu observed.

When the people in the whole State are suffering, the team headed by Chief Minister, Jagan Mohan Reddy, is feeling happy, the TDP supremo said, adding that innocent persons are being harassed by the Crime Investigation Department (CID). “It is Andhra Pradesh which has the highest debt burden on the farmers and each farmer carries Rs 2.42 lakh debt. The State is in the third place in the country in farmers suicides,” Chandrababu said.

Observing that this Chief Minister hardly takes such issues into consideration, the TDP president said that even ration rice supplied by the Centre is being diverted only for monterey benefit. “The Union Minister stated this on the floor of Parliament,” he pointed out.

Expressing deep concern that ganja and other drugs are freely available in almost all parts of the State, he asked as to why the Chief Minister is not responding on such a serious issue. Atrocities on women are on the rise and in a district like Nellore alone 11 such incidents have been reported, he stated.

Youth are being pushed into depression due to growing unemployment and are resorting to suicides as they could not get jobs, Mr Chandrababu said, adding that the less said the better about the condition of roads in the State. “Will the engineering and medical systems survive in the State,” he asked.