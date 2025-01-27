x
Home > Movie News

Venky and Anil Ravipudi saved Dil Raju

Published on January 27, 2025 by swathy

Venky and Anil Ravipudi saved Dil Raju

Dil Raju is a man with perfect calculations and they went well for the most of the time. He has a habit of releasing atleast one film for Sankranthi. Game Changer featuring Ram Charan happens his biggest bet as a producer and he wanted no competition or clash for Game Changer during the Sankranthi holiday season. He pushed the films of other banners and he even wanted to postpone Sankranthiki Vastunnam that is produced by Dil Raju. But Venkatesh and Anil Ravipudi have been strict on their stand and they forced Dil Raju.

After Venkatesh and Anil Ravipudi came to know about Dil Raju’s plans to push the film from Sankranthi race, they even stalled the shoot for some days. Dil Raju met Venkatesh and Anil Ravipudi seperately but he could not convince them. To avoid the relation strain with them, Dil Raju decided to release Sankranthiki Vastunnam for Sankranthi. This film saved Dil Raju big time. Game Changer ended up as a massive debacle and Dil Raju will lose big money through the film. At the same time, Sankranthiki Vastunnam is a mega blockbuster and the film will be the most profitable one for Dil Raju. If Sankranthiki Vastunnam release was pushed, Dil Raju would have lost more money. Sankranthiki Vastunnam also took the advantage of holiday season. Venkatesh and Anil Ravipudi saved Dil Raju through Sankranthiki Vastunnam.

