x
Switch to: తెలుగు
palak agrawal in my south diva calender 2025
palak agrawal in my south diva calender 2025
Annusriya Tripathi In My South Diva Calender 2025
Annusriya Tripathi In My South Diva Calender 2025
Richa Joshi In My South Diva Calender 2025
Richa Joshi In My South Diva Calender 2025
Kanika Mann Snapped In My South Diva Calender 2025
Kanika Mann Snapped In My South Diva Calender 2025
Aishwarya Krishna Snapped At My South Diva Calendar 2025
Aishwarya Krishna Snapped At My South Diva Calendar 2025
Malvi Malhotra at My South Diva Calendar 2025
Malvi Malhotra at My South Diva Calendar 2025
Rhea Sachdeva PhotoShoot
Rhea Sachdeva PhotoShoot
Khushi Kapoor Glamour Look
Khushi Kapoor Glamour Look
Bhagyashri Borse Sunshine Photoshoot
Bhagyashri Borse Sunshine Photoshoot
KeerthySuresh & Antony Thattil wedding Photos
KeerthySuresh & Antony Thattil wedding Photos
Payal Rajput at Movie launch
Payal Rajput at Movie launch
Anupama parameswaran In Paradha Teaser Launch Event
Anupama parameswaran In Paradha Teaser Launch Event
Sangeetha In Paradha Teaser Launch Event
Sangeetha In Paradha Teaser Launch Event
Darshana Rajendran In Paradha Teaser Launch Event
Darshana Rajendran In Paradha Teaser Launch Event
Nabha Natesh Throwback Memories Of Himalayas
Nabha Natesh Throwback Memories Of Himalayas
Pooja Hegde Deva In Blood Red
Pooja Hegde Deva In Blood Red
Sree Leela’s Different Moods
Sree Leela’s Different Moods
Anil Ravipudi Interview
Anil Ravipudi Interview
Priyanka Chopra Chilkur Balaji Temple
Priyanka Chopra Chilkur Balaji Temple
Priyanka Mohan Divine Look In Green Saree
Priyanka Mohan Divine Look In Green Saree
View all stories
Home > Politics

Telangana RTC Employees Announce Strike

Published on January 27, 2025 by swathy

TRENDING

image
Slapping episode: MP Etela Rajendar approaches High Court
image
Venky and Anil Ravipudi saved Dil Raju
image
Telangana RTC Employees Announce Strike
image
Prabhas’ Lord Shiva Look Loading
image
Saif Ali Khan attackers Fingerprints unmatching in Attack Case?

Telangana RTC Employees Announce Strike

TSRTC

The Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (RTC) employees are preparing for a strike, the first in four years. They plan to serve a strike notice to RTC Managing Director Sajjanar on Monday afternoon at 4 PM. This decision comes after the Congress-led state government, in power for nearly 14 months, failed to address their long-standing demands. Employees claim their concerns, including wage revisions, trade union rights, and the merger of RTC staff with the government, have been ignored. They also allege that the introduction of electric buses is pushing the RTC towards privatization, threatening their job security.

The RTC Joint Action Committee (JAC) has highlighted several unresolved issues. Employees have been demanding a salary revision since 2021 and want to be treated equally with government employees. They are also seeking protection for the RTC from privatization, as they believe the shift to electric buses is reducing job opportunities. Retired employees are still waiting for pending dues, including CCS arrears and DA payments. Additionally, employees want the right to form trade unions without restrictions.

Employees are particularly worried about the increasing privatization of RTC services. They argue that each electric bus introduced replaces around five employees, leading to job losses. They fear that if this trend continues, the RTC will completely fall into private hands, leaving thousands without jobs.

On Monday evening, RTC JAC leaders will serve the strike notice to Managing Director Sajjanar at the Bus Bhavan. The notice will outline the unresolved issues and express the employees’ frustration over the government’s lack of action. The JAC has urged all employees, including retired staff, to join the strike, emphasizing that this is a fight for their rights and dignity.

Next Venky and Anil Ravipudi saved Dil Raju Previous Prabhas’ Lord Shiva Look Loading
else

TRENDING

image
Venky and Anil Ravipudi saved Dil Raju
image
Prabhas’ Lord Shiva Look Loading
image
Saif Ali Khan attackers Fingerprints unmatching in Attack Case?

Latest

image
Slapping episode: MP Etela Rajendar approaches High Court
image
Venky and Anil Ravipudi saved Dil Raju
image
Telangana RTC Employees Announce Strike
image
Prabhas’ Lord Shiva Look Loading
image
Saif Ali Khan attackers Fingerprints unmatching in Attack Case?

Most Read

image
Slapping episode: MP Etela Rajendar approaches High Court
image
Telangana RTC Employees Announce Strike
image
Hyderabad Kidney Racket Case and Visakhapatnam Connection

Related Articles

palak agrawal in my south diva calender 2025 Annusriya Tripathi In My South Diva Calender 2025 Richa Joshi In My South Diva Calender 2025 Kanika Mann Snapped In My South Diva Calender 2025 Aishwarya Krishna Snapped At My South Diva Calendar 2025 Malvi Malhotra at My South Diva Calendar 2025 Rhea Sachdeva PhotoShoot Khushi Kapoor Glamour Look Bhagyashri Borse Sunshine Photoshoot KeerthySuresh & Antony Thattil wedding Photos Payal Rajput at Movie launch Anupama parameswaran In Paradha Teaser Launch Event Sangeetha In Paradha Teaser Launch Event Darshana Rajendran In Paradha Teaser Launch Event Nabha Natesh Throwback Memories Of Himalayas Pooja Hegde Deva In Blood Red Sree Leela’s Different Moods Anil Ravipudi Interview Priyanka Chopra Chilkur Balaji Temple Priyanka Mohan Divine Look In Green Saree