Telangana RTC Employees Announce Strike

The Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (RTC) employees are preparing for a strike, the first in four years. They plan to serve a strike notice to RTC Managing Director Sajjanar on Monday afternoon at 4 PM. This decision comes after the Congress-led state government, in power for nearly 14 months, failed to address their long-standing demands. Employees claim their concerns, including wage revisions, trade union rights, and the merger of RTC staff with the government, have been ignored. They also allege that the introduction of electric buses is pushing the RTC towards privatization, threatening their job security.

The RTC Joint Action Committee (JAC) has highlighted several unresolved issues. Employees have been demanding a salary revision since 2021 and want to be treated equally with government employees. They are also seeking protection for the RTC from privatization, as they believe the shift to electric buses is reducing job opportunities. Retired employees are still waiting for pending dues, including CCS arrears and DA payments. Additionally, employees want the right to form trade unions without restrictions.

Employees are particularly worried about the increasing privatization of RTC services. They argue that each electric bus introduced replaces around five employees, leading to job losses. They fear that if this trend continues, the RTC will completely fall into private hands, leaving thousands without jobs.

On Monday evening, RTC JAC leaders will serve the strike notice to Managing Director Sajjanar at the Bus Bhavan. The notice will outline the unresolved issues and express the employees’ frustration over the government’s lack of action. The JAC has urged all employees, including retired staff, to join the strike, emphasizing that this is a fight for their rights and dignity.