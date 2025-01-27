Prabhas’ Lord Shiva Look Loading

Pan-Indian star Prabhas has played a crucial role in Manchu Vishnu’s dream project Kannappa. Prabhas has essayed the role of Lord Shiva in the film which completed shoot. The makers announced that the look of Prabhas as Lord Shiva will be unveiled on February 3rd. A small glimpse has been released through a poster today informing about the release of the first look. As he shares a great bond with Mohan Babu, Prabhas worked for free and did not charge any fee to portray the role of Lord Shiva. His portions have been completed in quick schedules and they are shot in Ramoji Film City.

This would be a fresh breath for Prabhas fans as it is a different role from the films he has been doing. Mukesh Kumar Singh directed this devotional film and it features Manchu Vishnu playing the title role. Mohan Babu, R. Sarathkumar, Arpit Ranka, Kaushal Manda, Rahul Madhav, Devaraj, Mukesh Rishi, Brahmanandam,[5] Raghu Babu, Preity Mukhundhan will be seen in other supporting roles. Mohanlal, Prabhas, Akshay Kumar and Kajal Aggarwal will be seen in special cameos. Produced by Mohan Babu, the film hits the screens on April 25th across the globe in all the Indian languages.