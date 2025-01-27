x
palak agrawal in my south diva calender 2025
Annusriya Tripathi In My South Diva Calender 2025
Richa Joshi In My South Diva Calender 2025
Kanika Mann Snapped In My South Diva Calender 2025
Aishwarya Krishna Snapped At My South Diva Calendar 2025
Malvi Malhotra at My South Diva Calendar 2025
Rhea Sachdeva PhotoShoot
Khushi Kapoor Glamour Look
Bhagyashri Borse Sunshine Photoshoot
KeerthySuresh & Antony Thattil wedding Photos
Payal Rajput at Movie launch
Anupama parameswaran In Paradha Teaser Launch Event
Sangeetha In Paradha Teaser Launch Event
Darshana Rajendran In Paradha Teaser Launch Event
Nabha Natesh Throwback Memories Of Himalayas
Pooja Hegde Deva In Blood Red
Sree Leela’s Different Moods
Anil Ravipudi Interview
Priyanka Chopra Chilkur Balaji Temple
Priyanka Mohan Divine Look In Green Saree
Prabhas’ Lord Shiva Look Loading

Published on January 27, 2025 by nymisha

Prabhas’ Lord Shiva Look Loading

Pan-Indian star Prabhas has played a crucial role in Manchu Vishnu’s dream project Kannappa. Prabhas has essayed the role of Lord Shiva in the film which completed shoot. The makers announced that the look of Prabhas as Lord Shiva will be unveiled on February 3rd. A small glimpse has been released through a poster today informing about the release of the first look. As he shares a great bond with Mohan Babu, Prabhas worked for free and did not charge any fee to portray the role of Lord Shiva. His portions have been completed in quick schedules and they are shot in Ramoji Film City.

This would be a fresh breath for Prabhas fans as it is a different role from the films he has been doing. Mukesh Kumar Singh directed this devotional film and it features Manchu Vishnu playing the title role. Mohan Babu, R. Sarathkumar, Arpit Ranka, Kaushal Manda, Rahul Madhav, Devaraj, Mukesh Rishi, Brahmanandam,[5] Raghu Babu, Preity Mukhundhan will be seen in other supporting roles. Mohanlal, Prabhas, Akshay Kumar and Kajal Aggarwal will be seen in special cameos. Produced by Mohan Babu, the film hits the screens on April 25th across the globe in all the Indian languages.

