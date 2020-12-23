Venky and Varun Tej’s F3 starts rolling

Victory Venkatesh and Varun Tej are all set to thrill the audience with the sequel of F2 that is titled F3. Hit machine Anil Ravipudi is directing this comic entertainer which got its official launch recently. The regular shoot of F3 commenced today in a special set erected in Hyderabad. Some crucial scenes on Venkatesh are currently canned in this schedule. Varun Tej will join the sets at a later date as he is occupied with the shoot of his sports drama.

Venkatesh is keen to complete his portions of F3 at the earliest. All the social distancing guidelines are followed on the sets. Tamannaah and Mehreen are the leading ladies in this comic entertainer which is aimed at summer 2021 release. DSP is on board to compose the music and top producer Dil Raju is the producer. The film is carrying good expectations.