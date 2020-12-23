Dates locked for Prabhas’s Salaar

Young Rebelstar Prabhas is keen to shift his focus towards his next film Salaar once he is done with the shoot of Radhe Shyam. The film is a high voltage action entertainer and it would be directed by Prashanth Neel. The pre-production work of the film is happening at a fast pace and Prashanth Neel promised to complete the portions involving Prabhas at a fast pace in a record time. The regular shoot of Salaar commences in Hyderabad’s Ramoji Film City from January 18th.

Most of the portions of the film will be shot in Hyderabad and Bengaluru. Disha Patani is rumored to play the leading lady in this action drama. Hombale Films are the producers and Prashanth Neel continued his entire technical crew that worked for KGF franchise. Salaar is expected to hit the screens for Dasara 2021 and an official announcement about the release date would be made soon by the makers.