Sashi Teaser: High On Action

Aadi Saikumar pins many hopes on his upcoming youthful action entertainer Sashi directed by Srinivas Naidu Nadikatla and produced by Sri Hanuman Movie Makers. Surabhi plays Aadi’s love interest in the film gearing up to grace the theatres soon.

Today, on the occasion of Aadi’s birthday, none other than megastar Chiranjeevi has launched teaser of Sashi. Going by the teaser, Aadi plays a hot-tempered guy who always involves in fights. The character has two shades. He is equally cool in two different looks.

Aadi has a girlfriend played by Surabhi whom he admires the most. The college episodes seem to enthuse youth, wherein the dialogues between Aadi and his father played by Jaya Prakash are thought-provoking. The very first sequence of Aadi drinking liquor under the shower is the best part in the teaser.

High on action, Sashi teaser has other elements as well. All in all, the teaser is imposing and generates interest on the project that has music by Arun Chiluveru.