Pawan’s loss will be Chandrababu gain in Tirupati

Not all is well in the BJP-Pawan Kalyan alliance right now. The differences have almost reached a point of no return. Neither party is willing to lose the chance to contest in the Tirupati bypoll. It has become a prestigious byelection as it will set the mood for the Jamili election to be held in just two years or less. What happens if the gap between Jana Sena and BJP widens further without a chance for reconciliation?

Rumours are already going round that it will give a chance for new political realignments in AP. Chandrababu Naidu is eager for any type of adjustment with the BJP alone or with the BJP-Jana Sena alliance as well. In the past, the TDP gave Tirupati Lok Sabha seat ticket to the BJP as part of their alliance. As a result, the BJP won Tirupati LS seat in 1999. At that time, the BJP got 48.89 percent vote share as against Congress party’s 47.31 percent.

Analysts are not ruling out surprise developments at the last minute in the present Tirupati bypoll. If the Jagan Sena contests separately, there is a new chance that the TDP may offer the ticket to the BJP. This will pave the way for patching up the old differences between Modi-Shah and Chandrababu Naidu. Indeed, Tirupati bypoll is going to be an exciting election battle.