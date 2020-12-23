Nagarjuna – Raghava Lawrence ‘s Blockbuster Mass completes 16 Years.

Nagarjuna – Lawrence’s which released on December 23rd, 2004 has completed 16 years by today. The film in its full run has managed to collect a worldwide distributor share of little over 19 Crores. It also emerged as the highest earner for the hero at that time. The film is a blockbuster though it underperformed in Nizam when compared to AP. It stayed for two years as the highest earner for Nagarjuna with Don surpassing it in 2006 December.

Following is the complete area wise breakdown of the film.

Area Collections Nizam 5.35 Cr Ceeded 4 Cr UA 2.10cr Guntur 1.55 Cr Krishna 1.10 Cr East 1.35 Cr West 1.10Cr Nellore 1 Cr Rest 1.80Cr Worldwide 19.35 Cr