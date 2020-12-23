Buzz: Venky Kudumula to direct Ram

Energetic Star Ram is the only actor who hasn’t signed his next film. He is keen to take up a mass commercial entertainer and is in the hunt for the right script. There are talks that Trivikram will direct Ram but the project did not materialize due to various reasons. If the latest speculations are to be believed, Trivikram’s associate and young director Venky Kudumula will direct Ram very soon and the script of the film is penned by Trivikram.

It is unclear if this is the same script penned by Trivikram for Ram to direct him. Haarika and Hassine Creations or Sithara Entertainments will produce this prestigious project. After the super success of Bheeshma, Venky Kudumula is penning a bunch of scripts as all the Tollywood actors are busy with various films. Ram recently met a bunch of young directors at his residence and is in talks with multiple filmmakers.