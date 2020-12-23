Khiladi gets ‘KGF’ stunt composers on board

The film ‘KGF’ did not just bring fame to the lead actor but also the crew. Among the crew fight masters Anbu-Arivu have earned big name and now they are composing all big hero films down the south.

Anbu-Arivu are now roped in for Mass Maharaj Ravi Teja’s forthcoming movie ‘Khiladi.’ This is an action entertainer and the makers have already signed Ram-Laxman but to take the action sequences further up, Anbu-Arivu are on board.

A huge jail set has been erected and a high octane episode is going to be shot from today. This fight scene would stand out in the whole film and the makers are going all out for it.

Ramesh Varma is directing ‘Khiladi’ and Ravi Teja is said to be playing dual roles after a long time. Dimple Hayathi and Meenakshi Chaudhary are the female leads.

It’s a Devi Sri Prasad musical and Havish production.