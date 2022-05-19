Venky takes triple remuneration for F3

After the super success of F2, the team decided to continue the fun franchise with F3. Anil Ravipudi and his team say that F3 will have triple entertainment when compared to F2. Venkatesh was the major asset for F2 and the veteran actor is expected to dominate in F3 too. Venkatesh was reportedly paid Rs 5 crores for F2 and the actor hiked his fee after the fun entertainer ended up as a super hit. For F3, the actor tripled his remuneration and Venky took Rs 15 crores paycheque home.

The makers also paid huge remunerations for Varun Tej and Tamannaah. After F2 ended up as a super hit, the film’s producer Dil Raju gave a free hand for the making and the remunerations of F3. The film also has Sunil, Sonal Chauhan, Rajendra Prasad, Raghu Babu, Pragathi and others in important roles. Devi Sri Prasad composed the music and Pooja Hegde sizzled in a special song. F3 releases on May 27th across the globe and the film is carrying good expectations.