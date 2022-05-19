Rajinikanth’s whopping remuneration for his Next

Superstar Rajinikanth’s last movie Annaatthe is a super hit in Tamil Nadu and it ended up as a below-average grosser in Telugu states. The makers made decent profits through the film. Rajinikanth was paid Rs 100 crores as remuneration for the project. The film released right after the second wave of coronavirus pandemic and the audience rushed to theatres to watch Rajinikanth on screen. The actor is committed to work with Beast fame Nelson Dilipkumar and the pre-production work is going on at a fast pace. The regular shoot of this untitled film will start in August.

As per the update we hear, Rajinikanth is reportedly charging Rs 150 crores for the film which is the highest for any Indian actor. Rajinikanth is said to have hiked his fee after Annaatthe. Tamil actors Vijay and Ajith are charging Rs 100 crores per film and Rajinikanth is now ahead of them when it comes to the paycheque. Sun Pictures which produced Annaatthe will produce Rajinikanth’s next film. Anirudh is on board to compose the music and background score. More details awaited.