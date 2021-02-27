Venky to take up Rana Daggubati’s Date

Hours after the release date of Venkatesh’ Naarappa was announced for May 14th release, Megastar Chiranjeevi’s upcoming film Acharya is announced for May 13th release. To avoid clash, the makers of Naarappa are keen to lock a comfortable release date. May 7th would not be a nice date for them as Acharya is just 6 days away from release. Hence, Naarappa is targeting to release on April 30th. The date was locked for Rana Daggubati’s Viraata Parvam.

Viraata Parvam will be moved to a later date as per the update. An official announcement about the same would be made soon. Naarappa is directed by Srikanth Addala and is the remake of Tamil blockbuster film Asuran. V Creations and Suresh Productions jointly produced Naarappa. Venky is currently shooting for F3 and he will soon join the sets of Drishyam 2. Rana Daggubati has two films Aranya and Viraata Parvam lined up for summer release.