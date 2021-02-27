Will Shyam Singha Roy break the jinx for Nani?

Natural Star Nani scored several hits and cemented his place among youngsters of Telugu cinema. The actor’s boy next door attempts are highly successful till date. But Nani wanted to attempt new genres and explore new space as an actor. Most of his attempts were unsuccessful and Nani was criticized for such attempts. Films like Paisa, Janda Pai Kapiraju, Gang Leader and V failed to impress the audience. His next film Shyam Singha Roy is a new attempt and the actor plays a Bengali youngster in this periodic film.

The first look of Nani from Shyam Singha Roy caught everyone’s eyeballs and impressed everyone. Nani is super confident on the film and is completely focused on the project. Shyam Singha Roy is the costliest film in Nani’s career and the shoot is happening in Kolkata currently. He is pretty confident in breaking the jinx of his new attempts with Shyam Singha Roy. The film will hit the screens later this year. Directed by Rahul Sankrityan, Shyam Singha Roy has Nani, Sai Pallavi, Krithi Shetty, Madonna Sebastian in the lead roles. Niharika Entertainment are the producers.