Venky’s daughter pens a heartful note after watching Narappa

Victory Venkatesh’s recent offering Narappa is streaming on Amazon Prime. Venky’s performance is winning accolades from the audience. It has been a while since the Telugu audience saw him in an action-packed role. His daughter Aashritha Daggubati who stays abroad penned a heartful and beautiful note. She posted the note on her Instagram page after she watched Asuran. She called Venky’s performance incredible. She said that Venky deserves every praise that words can offer.

“This post is to appreciate YOU @venkateshdaggubati. Watched your movie Narappa and it was truly an emotional roller coaster! INCREDIBLE performance! I wish I was back at home watching it first-day first show on the big screen as we always do but times have changed and I’m also so far away. But that won’t stop me from praising you because you deserve every praise that words can offer.You have outdone yourself! What a look, what a role and what a performance! You never cease to inspire and amaze. You know why you were so amazing in the film playing the role of a father who would go to any lengths for his family? Because it is who YOU ARE! You truly are the greatest and the most amazing father. You’re the PUREST soul on and off-screen. You are strong, gentle, calm, funny, humble, thoughtful, empathetic, giving, disciplined, incredibly hard-working, fierce, principled, kind, brave and most of all, infinitely loving. If I am half the person you are in life, I will consider that my greatest achievement. There’s absolutely NO ONE else like you. I’m forever grateful to you. Love you infinitely” posted Aashritha on her Instagram page.

http://www.instagram.com/p/CRlAaE1Abry/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link