Kollywood urges not to remake Karnan in Telugu

Because of the digital platforms, film lovers got a golden opportunity to watch films of other languages through sub-titles. The barrier of language is no longer present and the audience are watching international films through the digital space. Telugu audience are no exception and they have been watching the films of neighboring languages through Amazon, Netflix, Disney Plus Hostar and Zee5. Dhanush’s performance in the film Asuran was widely appreciated. Tollywood audience too lauded his work and the actor bagged a national award for his performance.

Venkatesh loved the film and Asuran was remade in Telugu as Narappa. Venky too shined in his role but the magic was not repeated. Kollywood audience and fans trolled the film which triggered controversies. There are ongoing debates about the comparison of the performances between Venkatesh and Dhanush. Dhanush’s recent offering Karnan too will be remade in Telugu very soon. Kollywood film lovers are urging Tollywood not to remake the film as it is a challenging film. Narappa ended up decent because of the performance of Venkatesh. Young actor Bellamkonda Sreenivas is stepping into the role of Karnan.

The social media trolls and requests are warning bells for the makers who are in plans to remake Karnan in Telugu. They should rethink once again before touching such a classic. We have to wait to see how Bellamkonda Sreenivas will perform in such a challenging attempt.