Is KCR using Kokapet land auction money in Huzurabad?

The TRS government in Telangana has recently auctioned government land parcels in Kokapet.

The 50 acres land parcels fetched Rs 2,000 crore for state government at the average price of Rs 40 crore per acre. The highest bid was Rs 60 crore per acre for one plot.

The auction was held on July 15 and Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao announced a new scheme on July 18 called Dalit Bandhu for the empowerment of dalits in Telangana under which Rs 10 lakh will be credited in the bank accounts of each Dalit family.

KCR announced that he will launch this scheme from Huzurabad soon where the bypoll is round the corner following the resignation of Etela Rajender.

KCR announced to sanction Rs 2,000 crore for implementation of Dalit Bandhu in Huzurabad to benefit 20,000 Dalit families.

This coincidence of Kokapet land auction fetching Rs 2,000 on July 15 and KCR sanctioning Rs 2,000 crore for Huzurabad to implement Dalit Bandhu scheme within three days on July 18 fuelled speculations in political circles that KCR diverted Kokapet land auction amount to Huzurabad to win upcoming bypoll.

Opposition parties are alleging that KCR is not going back even to sell off government lands to buy votes to win elections in the name of welfare schemes.

The opposition leaders are saying that no government land parcel will be left in Telangana if TRS government auctions lands to raise money to win polls.