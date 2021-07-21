Alia Bhatt is back on to the sets of RRR

The promotional song of RRR commenced the shoot on July 19th in a special set that is constructed in Annapurna Studios, Hyderabad. The entire cast, crew members will be present in the song. Bollywood beauty Alia Bhatt landed in Hyderabad last night and the actress joined the sets of RRR today. She is expected to complete her filming for the song by the end of this weekend. Two large sets are constructed for the promotional song of RRR.

NTR and Ram Charan along with the unit of RRR will fly to Georgia to shoot for the introduction song from July 29th. Rajamouli is keen to complete the entire shoot of RRR before the end of August. For now, the makers announced October 13th as the release date of the film. RRR is high on expectations and all the deals for the film are closed.