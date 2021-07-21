Is Vijaysai running parallel YSRCP in Vizag?

Is dissidence building against Chief Minister YS Jagan’s most trusted lieutenant? Have several YSRCP MLAs lodged a complaint against Rajya Sabha MP Vijaysai Reddy? Are complaints being filed against his working style and his attempts to emerge as the boss of North Coastal Andhra region?

The political circles are agog with the stories of how Rajya Sabha MP Vijaysai Reddy is taking complete control of the party and governance. There are stories and stories of how the administration in the north Andhra districts is pandering to Vijaysai Reddy. He has reportedly developed a network of informants both in politics and in administration and is getting information about everything happening. Sources say that Vijaysai Reddy’s nod is necessary even for taking up small works or making appointments.

Recently, Vijaysai’s birthday celebrations were organised on an unprecedented scale. Banners, buntings, hoardings and flexis dominated the city skyline. The issue even went to the notice of YS Jagan, sources say. They add that the flexis were removed only after the issue went to the notice of the chief minister.

A small group of MLAs, ministers and key party functionaries have reportedly taken the issue to the notice of the Chief Minister. YS Jagan is said to have taken note of the things. As of now, there is no palpable action against Vijaysai Reddy. Yet, people feel that there would be some definitive action against the Rajya Sabha MP in the days to come and Jagan will surely leash in the Rajya Sabha MP.