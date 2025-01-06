x
RenuDesai @ 1000Words Press Meet
Sunny Leone Stunning Hot In Black
Keerthy Suresh New Year Dairies 2025
Aditi Shankar Nesippaya Promotions
Alaya F Perfect Back Poses
Anjali In Game Changer Promotions
SJ Suryah Interview Stills
Balakrishna at Daaku Maharaaj USA Event
GameChanger Pre Release Event
Janhvi Kapoor Visits Tirumala
Priyanka Chopra New Year Vibing With Family
Height Increase Tips
Catherine Tresa 2025 New Year Vibes
Alia Bhatt New Year 2025 Celebrations With Family
Ananya Panday Welcoming 2025
Sanchi Rai Beautiful Look In Black Saree
Meenakshi Chaudhary In Sankrathiki Vasthunnam Promotions
Kriti Sanon’s 2024 Photo Dump
Wearing Jeans Side Effects
Anupama Parameswaran Latest styling
Venky’s Sankranthiki Vasthunam Trailer: A Perfect Festival Entertainer

Published on January 6, 2025 by swathy

Venky’s Sankranthiki Vasthunam Trailer: A Perfect Festival Entertainer

Director Anil Ravipudi, known for delivering some of the biggest hits in the Telugu film industry, is aiming to create another sensation with Sankranthiki Vasthunam, marking his third collaboration with Victory Venkatesh. Meanwhile, Superstar Mahesh Babu has unveiled the film’s theatrical trailer.

Venkatesh plays an ex-cop who has left behind the chaos of police work to enjoy a peaceful life with his wife, Bhagyam (Aishwarya Rajesh). However, his life takes a dramatic turn when his ex-girlfriend, Meenakshi Chaudhary, now a cop, approaches him for help. A powerful individual has been kidnapped, and the government urgently needs someone capable of resolving the crisis. As the plot unfolds, tension builds with a captivating blend of suspense and drama that keeps audiences hooked.

Venkatesh excels in portraying a family man caught in the middle of a high-stakes situation, delivering yet another remarkable performance. Aishwarya Rajesh’s portrayal of Bhagyam is equally impressive, while Meenakshi Chaudhary adds an intriguing layer to the story.

Cinematographer Sameer Reddy and music director Bheems Ceciroleo work in perfect harmony, offering a compelling cinematic experience. With the trailer generating significant hype, the movie is all set to release on January 14th.

