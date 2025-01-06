Venky’s Sankranthiki Vasthunam Trailer: A Perfect Festival Entertainer

Director Anil Ravipudi, known for delivering some of the biggest hits in the Telugu film industry, is aiming to create another sensation with Sankranthiki Vasthunam, marking his third collaboration with Victory Venkatesh. Meanwhile, Superstar Mahesh Babu has unveiled the film’s theatrical trailer.

Venkatesh plays an ex-cop who has left behind the chaos of police work to enjoy a peaceful life with his wife, Bhagyam (Aishwarya Rajesh). However, his life takes a dramatic turn when his ex-girlfriend, Meenakshi Chaudhary, now a cop, approaches him for help. A powerful individual has been kidnapped, and the government urgently needs someone capable of resolving the crisis. As the plot unfolds, tension builds with a captivating blend of suspense and drama that keeps audiences hooked.

Venkatesh excels in portraying a family man caught in the middle of a high-stakes situation, delivering yet another remarkable performance. Aishwarya Rajesh’s portrayal of Bhagyam is equally impressive, while Meenakshi Chaudhary adds an intriguing layer to the story.

Cinematographer Sameer Reddy and music director Bheems Ceciroleo work in perfect harmony, offering a compelling cinematic experience. With the trailer generating significant hype, the movie is all set to release on January 14th.