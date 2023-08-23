Vennela Kishore turns hero with spy action movie

Famous comedian Vennela Kishore is turning into hero leaving behind his comedic image to lead in the spy action comedy “Chaari 111.” This movie will be directed by TG Keerthi Kumar, recognized for his work on the Sumanth-starrer “Malli Modalaindi.” Details as follows.

In “Chaari 111,” Vennela Kishore steps into the role of a stylish secret agent, adding an element of intrigue to his character. Alongside him is Murali Sharma, playing the head of a spy agency. The plot unfolds in a city grappling with a significant crisis, placing the lead role in the midst of a complex web of mysteries. Samyukta Viswanathan takes on the female lead opposite Vennela Kishore. Movie will be produced under Barkat Studios production banner. The official unveiling of the film is accompanied by a captivating animation video, which is first of its kind in Tollywood . This teaser offers a glimpse into the film’s essence and Vennela Kishore’s character. Director TG Keerthi Kumar hints, about an exhilarating spy action comedy.

“Chaari 111” also features an ensemble cast including Brahmaji, Satya, and Rahul Ravindran. Vennela Kishore, earlier wielded a Mega phone with Vennela 1.5 but could not hit the bulls eye. Now he is testing luck with the role of a protagonist.