Veteran director to launch his son

K Vijay Bhaskar directed super hits like Swayamvaram, Nuvve Kavali, Nuvvu Naku Nachav, Manmadhudu, and Malleeswari in the past. After delivering half a dozen flops, Vijay Bhaskar lost trace and is left with no offers. Trivikram Srinivas penned the script and dialogues for all the super hit films directed by Vijay Bhaskar. After Trivikram’s exit as a writer, Vijay Bhaskar delivered several flops. The veteran director is now making his comeback after nine years.

He is soon launching his son in the lead role in his comeback film. The details about the project are kept under wraps for now. The film will be launched in a grand manner soon and the shoot commences later this year. More details to be announced officially very soon.