Video Glimpse: Making of Pawan Kalyan’s Next

Powerstar Pawan Kalyan joined the sets of Ayyappanum Koshiyum remake recently which is directed by Saagar Chandra. On the occasion of Republic Day, the makers of the film unveiled glimpses from the sets of the film. A high voltage action episode is currently shot in a special lodge set erected in Aluminium Factory for the shoot. Trivikram is personally supervising the work on the sets. Rana Daggubati, the other lead actor is yet to join the sets.

Pawan’s love for Royal Enfield is once again unveiled. Murali Sharma and Samuthirakani are the other lead actors in the remake of Ayyappanum Koshiyum. Sai Pallavi and Aishwarya Rajesh are rumored to play the female lead in this untitled film that is produced by Sithara Entertainments. The film is expected to release during the second half of this year.