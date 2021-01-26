AP SEC removes Dwivedi and Girija Shankar

AP State Election Commissioner Ramesh Kumar has issued proceedings to remove Panchayat Raj Special Chief Secretary Gopalakrishna Dwivedi and Commissioner Girija Shankar from the election duty. The SEC has said that both these officials were unfit because they have not fulfilled their statements made before the court. The two officials assured to provide the 2021 voter rolls but had not provided the same without valid reasons.

Ramesh Kumar has levelled charges of misdemeanour and indiscipline against the two top IAS officers. The SEC has also ordered the inclusion of the two officers’ transgressions in their service records. It was because of their negligence that the 2021 voter lists were not made available to the SEC.

The SEC has asserted that both Dwivedi and Shankar should be transferred from their current positions by the State Government. Eventually, it is the State Government which has to respond and implement the SEC latest orders. It is not clear yet about the response of the Government.

Ramesh Kumar said that the election commission had to conduct the election with the 2019 voter rolls in view of these technical problems.