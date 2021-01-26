Khiladi First Glimpse: Ravi Teja in Action Mode

Mass Maharaj Ravi Teja is quite delighted with the super success of Krack that released recently. The film is having an exceptional box-office run across the Telugu states. Marking the actor’s birthday, the makers of his next film unveiled the first glimpse. The film is titled Khiladi and is directed by Ramesh Varma. Ravi Teja seems to be in a complete action mode in the released first glimpse. Devi Sri Prasad’s background score is an asset along with the engaging visuals.

The shoot of the film is happening at a fast pace and Meenakshi Chaudhary, Dimple Hayathi are the leading ladies. The makers are keen to release Khiladi for summer this year. Pen Studios along with Koneru Satyanarayana are the producers. Khiladi is said to be a high voltage action entertainer and Ravi Teja will be seen in a dual role in this mass entertainer.