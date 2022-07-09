Vignesh Shivan posts pics of Rajini, SRK at his wedding with Nayanthara

Director Vignesh Shivan, who wed actress Nayanthara on June 9 this year, on Saturday posted pictures of actors Rajinikanth, Shah Rukh Khan and director Mani Ratnam at their weddding on social media.

Looking to mark the completion of one month of their wedding, director Vignesh Shivan took to Instagram and posted a series of pictures of some of the celebrity guests who attended their grand wedding function.

He wrote: ” With the loving #Thalaivar Rajnikanth sir! Blessing our wedding with his esteemed presence with so much of positivity and good will.Happy to share some great moments on the one month anniversary of our special day #dreamymoments #wikkinayanwedding.”

He also said, “What more can anyone ask for ! King Khan Shah Rukh Khan! Blessed to have this humble, kind, charming and wonderful human being with us during our wedding! The Badshaah and the time with him ! Bliss ! Blessed! One month anniversary.”

Superstars Rajinikanth, Shah Rukh Khan, Vijay Sethupathi and director Mani Ratnam were some of the high profile guests who attended the wedding of the director with the actress at the Sheraton Grand in Mahabalipuram last month.