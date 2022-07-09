Macherla Special Song: Electrifying Mass Track

Advertisement

Hero Nithiin’s next Macherla Niyojakavargam is a mass action entertainer where he will be seen as an IAS officer. Krithi Shetty and Catherine Tresa are the leading ladies in the movie scheduled for release on August 12th. The makers today released special song Ra Ra Reddy… I’m Ready!

Anjali sizzles opposite Nithiin in this special mass number rendered by Mahati Swara Sagar. The song shows electrifying dances of Nithiin and Anjali. The actress also offered glamor feast in the song.

Mahati Swara Sagar killed it with his peppy tune and it’s going to be a solid hit with masses. The beats, mass aura, singing and dances are a lot of fun and create a groovy effect on the listener. Lipsika has lent the vocals, while lyrics are by Kasarla Shyam.

Directed by MS Raja Shekhar, the film has political elements. Nithiin’s father Sudhakar Reddy and his sister Nikitha Reddy together are bankrolling the project under Sreshth Movies banner.