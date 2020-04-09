Vijay Devarakonda puts Telugu projects on Hold

Soon after the super success of Arjun Reddy, Vijay Devarakonda has been receiving calls and offers from Bollywood filmmakers. The actor was keen to make his debut in Bollywood but he waited for the right film. His next film Fighter will get a pan Indian release which is under shoot and is directed by Puri Jagannadh. Vijay Devarakonda is knocked by several Telugu filmmakers and after Fighter, he signed a film for Shiva Nirvana. As of now, he is quite reluctant to sign Telugu projects.

He is well bonded with Karan Johar who promised some interesting projects after Fighter. Vijay Devarakonda too decided not to hurry and will take a call on his future projects only after the release of Fighter. Vijay Devarakonda closed all the doors for Telugu directors as of now. Fighter will release during Dasara this year. Puri Jagannadh and Karan Johar are the producers. Vijay Devarakonda has one commitment for Mythri Movie Makers who should be honored soon as their project ‘Hero’ got shelved recently.