TDP politburo meet to discuss coronavirus, lack of medical supplies in hospitals

TDP president N Chandrababu Naidu on Thursday is holding politburo meeting with party leaders via video conference to discuss the threat of the coronavirus spread and the measures intiiated by the state government to contain the spread of the contagion.

The meeting will mainly focus on the lack of medical supplies, including PPEs, masks, gowns and other equipment across hospitals in the state to protect doctors, nurses and paramedical staff against the novel coronavirus as they struggle to take care of patients. The politburo meet will also take up the problems faced by the farmers and migrant workers.

The politburo meeting is attended by senior TDP leaders Ashok Gajapathi Raju, Yanamala Ramakrishnudu, Ayanna Patrudu, Somireddy Chandramohan Reddy, Ravula Chandrasekhar Reddy, Atchannaidu, Kalva Srinivas, Kala Venkat Rao among others.