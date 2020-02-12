Vijay Devarakonda’s take on criticism

Along with a lot of reception, young actor, Vijay Devarakonda is even facing the heat because of his hyperactive behavior. The actor never responded on a negative note for the trolls and the negative wave across social media. He says that he loves to take it in a positive way as the conversation is happening around him. Vijay Devarakonda says that there are a lot of people talking about him which makes Devarakonda a happy man.

Vijay Devarakonda says that he loves criticism and he takes it to his heart. He is quite confident on World Famous Lover which is hitting the screens this Friday. The actor says that he is all set to enter a new phase in his career and his future projects will thrill the audience. Directed by Kranthi Madhav, World Famous Lover is hitting the screens on February 14th on the eve of Valentine’s Day.