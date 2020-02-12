CBI opposed ‘personal exemption’ to Jagan in TS High Court

The Telangana High Court on Wednesday adjourned the final hearing of the batch cases filed by AP CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy urging the court to quash the orders of the special CBI court dismissing his plea of exemption from personal appearance till April 9, 2020.

A single judge bench headed by Justice G. Sridevi asked the counsels for YS Jaganmohan reddy and CBI to inform the Special CBI Court about the cases pending before the High Court on the issue during the weekly hearing of the case on Friday. The CBI filed counter affidavit in Jagan’s cases.

In its counter, the CBI opposed the plea of the AP CM and urged the court to not grant exemption from his personal appearance. It told the HC that the cases filed against the AP CM were if grave nature and added that the and urged the court to dismiss the petitions. Jagan has filed a total of 11 petitions seeking exemption from his personal appearance in the CBI court. The counsel for the CBI sought time for filing the counter in the cases during the last date of hearing