Vijay Deverakonda about his equation with Samantha and Rashmika

Vijay Deverakonda is the national crush and he is also one of the most desirable men in the country. The actor along with Liger girl Ananya Pandey was present for the recent episode of Koffee with Karan and the show is now streaming on Disney Plus Hotstar. There are strong speculations that Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika are in a relationship. The actor responded saying that they are good friends and she is his darling. “We started our careers at the same time and we worked on two films together. We share a great bond along with the highs and lows” told Vijay.

The handsome hunk also called Samantha the most desirable actress. Vijay Deverakonda was quick to name Samantha after Karan questioned about the most desirable woman of Indian cinema. Vijay Deverakonda also called her the hottest. The duo is currently shooting for Kushi, a romantic entertainer directed by Shiva Nirvana. The film releases this year. Vijay Deverakonda preferred not to disclose his relationship. Vijay Deverakonda also said that he is close to his parents, director Puri Jagannadh and he loves his dog so much.