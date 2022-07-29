Buzz: Ajay Bhupathi and Rajkumar Hirani to team up?

After a sensational debut with RX 100, Ajay Bhupathi’s second film Maha Samudram tanked at the box-office. But the director is in huge demand. He has a couple of commitments with the top directors of Telugu cinema and the script works are happening at a faster pace. Ajay Bhupathi recently received a call from the country’s top director Rajkumar Hirani and the meeting took place this week. Ajay Bhupathi will direct a film for Rajkumar Hirani Films and the discussions are going on. Two ideas are picked up and one among them will be finalized very soon. The project will be shot simultaneously in Telugu and Hindi languages.

The film will commence shoot in 2023 and it would release in the same year. Ajay Bhupathi will soon meet Rajkumar Hirani and finalize the plot after which the script work will commence. Before this, he would complete a Telugu film and he is in talks with a couple of young actors. More details awaited.