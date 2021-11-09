Vijay Deverakonda Mocks Anand Deverakonda

Vijay Deverakonda is finding innovative ways to promote Anand Deverakonda’s Pushpaka Vimanam, which is gearing up for theatrical release on the 12th of November.

In the latest promotional video released by Vijay Deverakonda, he is seen making fun of Anand.

In the video, soon after waking up, Vijay starts mocking Anand by asking him the whereabouts of his wife. Anand is left clueless by Vijay’s intruding questions and he then replies “My wife has eloped”.

The fun conversation between the Deverakonda brothers is a fun-filled one and it promotes Pushpaka Vimanam’s theme. In the film, Anand’s wife elopes soon after marriage. Vijay is seen making fun of the same in the promotional video.

Pushpaka Vimanam has Anand, Geeth, and Saanve in the lead roles. The film is directed by Damodara and it arrive in theatres on the 12th of this month.