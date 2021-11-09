Vishwak Sen-Mithila Palkar’s New age love story “Ori Devuda”

Ori Devuda, a film starring Vishwak Sen, Mithila Palkar and Asha Bhat in lead roles, is brisk taking shape. A remake of Tamil super hit Oh My Kadavule, the movie is directed by Ashwath Marimuthu who helmed the original.

A glimpse released by the makers shows the lead pair, shown as Christian bride and groom, sharing fun-filled moments in the backdrop of a Church. The film is said to be a youthful entertainer.

Produced by PVP Cinema and Sri Venkateswara Creations, Ori Devuda has dialogues by Tharun Bhaskar. Music is by Leon James, while Vidhu Ayyanna is the director of photography.

Garry BH is the editor, Ramanjenayulu is the art director, while Vamsi Kaka is the executive producer. The movie is expected to hit the screens early 2022.