Vijay Deverakonda’s father reference in Family Star

Vijay Deverakonda is promoting his upcoming film Family Star without any breaks. The actor during his media interaction revealed an interesting update from the film. “When Parasuram came up with the script of Family Star, I was impressed with the characterization. It is seen in many of our families. The character in every family brings respect, support and showers love. My Family Star is Govardhan Rao who supports everyone well and I thank him for everything. When Parasuram narrated the script, I saw my father and his life in the film. I requested Parasuram to name the lead character as Govardhan which is my father’s name” told Vijay Deverakonda.

Family Star has Vijay Deverakonda and Mrunal Thakur playing the lead roles. The film is carrying good expectations and it is slated for April 5th release. Dil Raju is the producer and Gopi Sundar’s music is already a chartbuster.