Jagan Mohan Reddy, who has made a promise to the unemployed youth before coming to power to notify District Selection Committee (DSC) every year to fill up vacant teacher posts did not fill up even a single teach post in these five years after he became the Chief Minister, said senior TDP leader and former MLC, AS Rama Krishna, here on Monday.

Rama Krishna told media persons that the TDP has the history of filling up 1.7 lakh teacher posts through 12 DSCs when the party was in power and pointed out that Jagan, after coming to power has withdrawn the schemes like the Best Available Schools and the Videsi Vidya. On top of it all, Jagan has ordered for closure of 25,000 schools in the State through GO no 117 resulting in 50,000 teachers losing their jobs, the former MLC said.

While the Chief Minister has no basic knowledge about the Right to Education Act while the Principal Secretary (Education), Praveen Prakash, has turned into a high-profile assistant for Jagan, the TDP senior leader remarked. The people strongly believed Jagan when he had made the promises before coming to power like Mega DSC every year, Nadu-Nedu, doing away with the Contributory Pension Scheme (CPS) and regularisation of the services of the part-time lecturers but he did not fulfill even a single promise after he became the Chief Minister, Rama Krishna said.

Jagan has absolutely no intention to improve the academic facilities and he even scrapped the Best Available Schools and Videsi Vidya schemes for the poor besides replacing Dr BR Ambedkar’s name with his own name, he added. With the merger of some schools the entire academic sector has got totally destroyed, Rama Krishna felt.

Making it clear that the TDP is not against the introduction of English medium in schools, Rama Krishna said that the Centre has brought in a legislation on Right to Education through 82nd amendment to the Constitution which is in force from April 1, 2010 but Jagan is not aware of this Act. This new Act clearly indicates that upto eighth standard the medium of education should be in one’s mother tongue, in Andhra Pradesh it is Telugu, he added.

The State Government on one hand says that admissions should not be taken up by private colleges before the notification is issued but on the other hand spot admissions are allowed by government colleges, he said. The lecturers are not allowed to have holidays while the newly established government junior colleges do not have teaching staff at all, he pointed out.

If the Election Commission suspends the services of the teachers that they are indulging in election campaign for the ruling party then who is responsible for their services, Rama Krishna asked. In this election year the State Government has sanctioned Rs 600 cr for the old contractor to print the text-books from class 1 to 10 thus looting a heavy amount of the public, he remarked.

Demanding that all these books be printed only after getting clearance from the poll panel, Rama Krishna said that the YSRCP is misusing even education for its election campaign. The former MLC also demanded the Election Commission to focus on this and also initiate action against Mr Praveen Prakash for dancing to the tunes of Jagan.