x
Switch to: తెలుగు
Beetroot Health Benefits
Beetroot Health Benefits
Sanjeeda Shaikh Hot Look
Sanjeeda Shaikh Hot Look
Aparna Balamurali Gorgeous Look
Aparna Balamurali Gorgeous Look
Sridevi vijaykumar Dussehra Celebrations
Sridevi vijaykumar Dussehra Celebrations
Amyra Dastur Festive Vibes
Amyra Dastur Festive Vibes
Riya Suman Festive Celebrations
Riya Suman Festive Celebrations
Malavika C Menon Gorgeous In Red
Malavika C Menon Gorgeous In Red
Ananya Panday’s No ESC Only CTRL
Ananya Panday’s No ESC Only CTRL
Jigra show time
Jigra show time
Nabha Natesh Devi Look
Nabha Natesh Devi Look
Raashii Khanna Navaratri Celebrations
Raashii Khanna Navaratri Celebrations
Disha Patani Dazzling Photo Shoot
Disha Patani Dazzling Photo Shoot
Madonna Sebastian glairs in black dress
Madonna Sebastian glairs in black dress
Sara Tendulkar Showcases Her Handbag
Sara Tendulkar Showcases Her Handbag
Mrunal Thakur with her brother Manddar Thakur
Mrunal Thakur with her brother Manddar Thakur
Pragya Jaiswal & Rakul Preet Holidaying
Pragya Jaiswal & Rakul Preet Holidaying
Aarnaa Sharma slays in white dress
Aarnaa Sharma slays in white dress
Sangeerthana Vipin latest interview stills
Sangeerthana Vipin latest interview stills
Tripti Dimri Gorgeous In Black Saree
Tripti Dimri Gorgeous In Black Saree
Shreya Ghoshal In Durga Maa Embroidered Saree
Shreya Ghoshal In Durga Maa Embroidered Saree
View all stories
Home > Politics > Jagan did not fill up even single teacher post in 5 years: AS Rama Krishna

Jagan did not fill up even single teacher post in 5 years: AS Rama Krishna

Published on April 1, 2024 by

TRENDING

image
NDA intiative : Major Railway Station Upgrades in AP
image
Balakrishna’s Unstoppable4 Launch Event
image
Revanth Reddy’s Dasara sentiment
image
Nani’s Crazy Project Launched
image
Matka New Poster: Varun Tej looks savage

Jagan did not fill up even single teacher post in 5 years: AS Rama Krishna

Spread the love

Jagan Mohan Reddy, who has made a promise to the unemployed youth before coming to power to notify District Selection Committee (DSC) every year to fill up vacant teacher posts did not fill up even a single teach post in these five years after he became the Chief Minister, said senior TDP leader and former MLC, AS Rama Krishna, here on Monday.

Rama Krishna told media persons that the TDP has the history of filling up 1.7 lakh teacher posts through 12 DSCs when the party was in power and pointed out that Jagan, after coming to power has withdrawn the schemes like the Best Available Schools and the Videsi Vidya. On top of it all, Jagan has ordered for closure of 25,000 schools in the State through GO no 117 resulting in 50,000 teachers losing their jobs, the former MLC said.

While the Chief Minister has no basic knowledge about the Right to Education Act while the Principal Secretary (Education), Praveen Prakash, has turned into a high-profile assistant for Jagan, the TDP senior leader remarked. The people strongly believed Jagan when he had made the promises before coming to power like Mega DSC every year, Nadu-Nedu, doing away with the Contributory Pension Scheme (CPS) and regularisation of the services of the part-time lecturers but he did not fulfill even a single promise after he became the Chief Minister, Rama Krishna said.

Jagan has absolutely no intention to improve the academic facilities and he even scrapped the Best Available Schools and Videsi Vidya schemes for the poor besides replacing Dr BR Ambedkar’s name with his own name, he added. With the merger of some schools the entire academic sector has got totally destroyed, Rama Krishna felt.

Making it clear that the TDP is not against the introduction of English medium in schools, Rama Krishna said that the Centre has brought in a legislation on Right to Education through 82nd amendment to the Constitution which is in force from April 1, 2010 but Jagan is not aware of this Act. This new Act clearly indicates that upto eighth standard the medium of education should be in one’s mother tongue, in Andhra Pradesh it is Telugu, he added.

The State Government on one hand says that admissions should not be taken up by private colleges before the notification is issued but on the other hand spot admissions are allowed by government colleges, he said. The lecturers are not allowed to have holidays while the newly established government junior colleges do not have teaching staff at all, he pointed out.

If the Election Commission suspends the services of the teachers that they are indulging in election campaign for the ruling party then who is responsible for their services, Rama Krishna asked. In this election year the State Government has sanctioned Rs 600 cr for the old contractor to print the text-books from class 1 to 10 thus looting a heavy amount of the public, he remarked.

Demanding that all these books be printed only after getting clearance from the poll panel, Rama Krishna said that the YSRCP is misusing even education for its election campaign. The former MLC also demanded the Election Commission to focus on this and also initiate action against Mr Praveen Prakash for dancing to the tunes of Jagan.

Next Naidu suspects YSRCP plot behind not paying old-age pension at doorsteps Previous Vijay Deverakonda’s father reference in Family Star
else

TRENDING

image
Nani’s Crazy Project Launched
image
Matka New Poster: Varun Tej looks savage
image
Mirai new poster is trendy and eye-catchy

Latest

image
NDA intiative : Major Railway Station Upgrades in AP
image
Balakrishna’s Unstoppable4 Launch Event
image
Revanth Reddy’s Dasara sentiment
image
Nani’s Crazy Project Launched
image
Matka New Poster: Varun Tej looks savage

Most Read

image
NDA intiative : Major Railway Station Upgrades in AP
image
Revanth Reddy’s Dasara sentiment
image
People’s Victory: Chandrababu and Lokesh Celebrate Defeat of Oppressive Rule on Dussehra

Related Articles

Beetroot Health Benefits Sanjeeda Shaikh Hot Look Aparna Balamurali Gorgeous Look Sridevi vijaykumar Dussehra Celebrations Amyra Dastur Festive Vibes Riya Suman Festive Celebrations Malavika C Menon Gorgeous In Red Ananya Panday’s No ESC Only CTRL Jigra show time Nabha Natesh Devi Look Raashii Khanna Navaratri Celebrations Disha Patani Dazzling Photo Shoot Madonna Sebastian glairs in black dress Sara Tendulkar Showcases Her Handbag Mrunal Thakur with her brother Manddar Thakur Pragya Jaiswal & Rakul Preet Holidaying Aarnaa Sharma slays in white dress Sangeerthana Vipin latest interview stills Tripti Dimri Gorgeous In Black Saree Shreya Ghoshal In Durga Maa Embroidered Saree