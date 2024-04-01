Spread the love

Maintaining that Chief Minister, Jagan Mohan Reddy, is simply cheating the old by calling them as grand-parents, TDP president and former chief minister, Nara Chandrababu Naidu, on Monday suspected a conspiracy by the ruling YSRCP behind not distributing the old-age pension for them at their doorsteps.

The pension that is to be distributed to the old is being paid by Jagan to his own contractors, Chandrababu Naidu told the booth-level TDP activists through teleconference. On the other hand, Jagan for his own political gain has been resorting to mispropaganda that the TDP is creating hurdles for pension distribution which is totally false, the former chief minister told the party activists.

“In just 15 days, Jagan has diverted Rs 13,000 cr thus emptying the exchequer. The pension can be distributed in a single day across the State through village secretariat employees which Jagan did not utilise the opportunity but is passing the buck on to the TDP,” Chandrababu said. Expressing confidence that the huge turn out to the Praja Galam meetings clearly indicate that the TDP allied National Democratic Alliance (NDA) is coming to power in the State, the TDP supremo said that the people are vexed with Jagan.

“This is the reason as to why the Chief Minister has been facing stiff resistance and protests everywhere,” Chandrababu told the TDP activists. Clarifying that the TDP never made any kind of request to anyone, including the Election Commission, that the services of volunteers should not be utilised for distribution of pensions, Chandrababu directed the party activists to go to every house and give the clarification to them on the conspiracies of the YSRCP in the pension distribution besides providing the facts before them.

There is no surprise that Jagan,who is responsible for the killing of his own paternal uncle for his own political gains, does not resort to this kind of conspiracies with regard to payment of pensions to gain votes, Chandrababu remarked. “As soon as we are into power Rs 4,000 will be paid as monthly pension for all these beneficiaries,” he said and asked the party activists to explain it to the pensioners.

Demanding the State Government to come out with facts on the bill payments made to each person in the past 15 days, Chandrababu also wanted immediate steps to distribute pensions to every doorstep. The Election Commission too should initiate steps in this regard and direct the district collectors, tehsildars and other officials to take necessary measures to distribute the pension immediately, he said.

Stating that the TDP stand on the volunteers is very clear, he asked the volunteers not to work in favour of the YSRCP and assured that the party will take care of their future. “If you make any kind of mistakes at the election time there is every possibility of cases to be registered against such volunteers and thus you should be extra cautious,” Chandrababu told the volunteers through the party activists.

The TDP supremo also asked the party activists to explain to the people how Jagan is paying them Rs 10 from one hand and looting Rs 100 through the other. Stating that the YSRP is resorting to misinformation campaign due to high insecurity, Chandrababu Naidu said that the TDP, which was partner of the NDA for five years earlier, did not cause any kind of inconvenience to the Muslims. He asked them to explain to the people in detail about this issue too.