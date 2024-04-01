x
Switch to: తెలుగు
Home > Movie News > Sai Tej to team up with Hanuman Producer

Sai Tej to team up with Hanuman Producer

Published on April 1, 2024 by

Sai Tej to team up with Hanuman Producer

Supreme hero Sai Tej hasn’t announced his next film after the super success of Virupaksha. It has been a year for the release of Virupaksha and there are a lot of speculations about his next. Though Sai Tej loved Ganja Shankar, the film was shelved due to budget constraints. Sai Tej threw satires on the media as there are a lot of speculations about his next. Sai Tej is also not in a hurry and is waiting for the right script. As per the update, Sai Tej has given his nod for Niranjan Reddy who scored a super hit with Hanuman this year.

The director is yet to be finalized and announced. Niranjan Reddy agreed to pay the hefty remuneration quoted by Sai Tej and the actor also took a handsome advance. The hunt for the right script and director is currently on. More details are yet to be announced. Niranjan Reddy also locked one more film. Nithiin and Vikram Kumar will team up and an official announcement will be made soon.

