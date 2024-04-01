x
Home > Movie News > Buzz: Samantha to work with Allu Arjun?

Stylish Star Allu Arjun and Atlee are all set to team up. The ongoing speculations say that the film will be announced on April 7th on Bunny’s birthday and Sun Pictures is on board to produce this big-budget attempt. Both Allu Arjun and Atlee are demanding big remunerations for the film and Anirudh is on board to score the music and background score. As per the buzz surrounding, Atlee has approached Samantha for the role of the leading lady.

The actress is yet to sign the dotted line for now and things will be finalized soon. The name of Pooja Hegde too is heard. The film will hit the floors in October this year. After the super success of Jawan, Atlee was rushed with several Bollywood offers but the talented director picked Allu Arjun for his next. The film is said to be a stylish actioner made on a pan-Indian scale.

