Dil Raju to premiere Family Star

Spread the love

Top producer Dil Raju is super confident on Family Star and he is in aggressive mode with the film’s promotions. The ace producer is all set to screen Family Star for the media and his close friends on April 4th evening. The film releases on April 5th. Dil Raju had screened several films in the past after he was confident on the success. Family Star gained enough buzz and Vijay Deverakonda, Mrunal Thakur are busy promoting the film all over. The film will release in Telugu and Tamil languages.

Parasuram is the director and Gopi Sundar’s music is already a chartbuster. Though the film’s budget got heaped up, Dil Raju will make handsome profits even before the film’s release. With holiday season around and no notable releases soon, Family Star can emerge as a clear winner if the word of mouth is positive. Family Star is also a crucial film for Vijay as his recent films ended up as flops.