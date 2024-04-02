Siddhu drops interesting update on Tillu Cube

Spread the love

Siddhu Jonnalagadda is on cloud nine with the super success of Tillu Square. The film is the one-man show of the actor and he is being appreciated widely. The team announced Tillu Cube and the shooting formalities will start next year. Siddhu will take ample time to work on the script and he dropped an interesting update about Tillu Cube. He said he is working on the idea of Tillu turning into a superhero. ‘What happens if Tillu becomes a superhero?’ is the theme of Tillu Cube.

For now, the development is in its initial stages. Mallik Ram directed Tillu Square and Suryadevara Naga Vamsi is the producer. Siddhu is shooting for Bommarillu Baskar’s film along with Neeraja Kona’s romantic entertainer. One of the films will release this year.