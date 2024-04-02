x
Malvika Raaj’s beach Photoshoot
Surabi Jyothi Sizzles In White Dress
Dushara Vijayan Royal Photoshoot
Mouni Roy Glares In White Sarees
Jennifer Siddique’s Photo Dump
Beetroot Health Benefits
Sanjeeda Shaikh Hot Look
Aparna Balamurali Gorgeous Look
Sridevi vijaykumar Dussehra Celebrations
Amyra Dastur Festive Vibes
Riya Suman Festive Celebrations
Malavika C Menon Gorgeous In Red
Ananya Panday’s No ESC Only CTRL
Jigra show time
Nabha Natesh Devi Look
Raashii Khanna Navaratri Celebrations
Disha Patani Dazzling Photo Shoot
Madonna Sebastian glairs in black dress
Sara Tendulkar Showcases Her Handbag
Mrunal Thakur with her brother Manddar Thakur
Siddhu drops interesting update on Tillu Cube

Published on April 2, 2024 by ratnasri

Siddhu drops interesting update on Tillu Cube

Siddhu Jonnalagadda is on cloud nine with the super success of Tillu Square. The film is the one-man show of the actor and he is being appreciated widely. The team announced Tillu Cube and the shooting formalities will start next year. Siddhu will take ample time to work on the script and he dropped an interesting update about Tillu Cube. He said he is working on the idea of Tillu turning into a superhero. ‘What happens if Tillu becomes a superhero?’ is the theme of Tillu Cube.

For now, the development is in its initial stages. Mallik Ram directed Tillu Square and Suryadevara Naga Vamsi is the producer. Siddhu is shooting for Bommarillu Baskar’s film along with Neeraja Kona’s romantic entertainer. One of the films will release this year.

