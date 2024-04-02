Vijay Deverakonda changes plans for Family Star

Spread the love

Vijay Deverakonda is an actor who is aggressive when it comes to promoting his films. The actor gets into hyperactive mode during the promotions. He made some sensational statements before the release of Liger and he got badly trolled after the film ended up as a debacle. The actor is now uber cool and calm while promoting his upcoming release Family Star. He decided not to land in controversies by declaring the film’s result in advance. He also has been quite sensible throughout the promotions of Family Star.

For some of the controversial questions shot by the media, Vijay Deverakonda answered in his style and impressed everyone. He also answered about his remuneration in style. The actor also followed a new dressing style while promoting Family Star and was mostly spotted in a traditional attire. Family Star releases on April 5th. The film is directed by Parasuram and is produced by Dil Raju. Mrunal Thakur is the leading lady in this family entertainer.