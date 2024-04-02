Tollywood 2024 First Quarter Report

Spread the love

Tollywood had a decent first quarter for 2024. Sankranthi witnessed a tough fight and Hanuman was the surprise. The film emerged as a massive hit despite releases like Guntur Kaaram, Saindhav and Naa Saami Ranga. Prasanth Varma and Teja Sajja gained star status with the film’s success. Mahesh Babu managed to pull the crowds with Guntur Kaaram and Trivikram’s work was badly criticized. Considering the financials involved, the film cannot be called a hit. Venkatesh took action mode and his film Saindhav ended up as a massive debacle. Nagarjuna’s Naa Saami Ranga managed to bring audience to the theatres during the Sankranthi season.

Post Sankranthi, a bunch of small budget films released and none of them impressed the audience. Yatra 2 failed to get minimum footfalls. Ravi Teja delivered one more disaster through Eagle. Sundeep Kishan delivered a decent hit with Ooru Peru Bhairavakona. Ravi Teja’s production Sundaram Master featuring Viva Harsha also failed to impress the audience. Vennela Kishore’s interesting attempt Chari 111 ended up as a massive disaster. Varun Tej delivered one more disaster with Operation Valentine. The film was badly rejected by the audience.

Gopichand’s mass film Bhimaa got decent openings but the poor word of mouth killed the film completely. Vishwak Sen’s Gaami received appreciations and the film did decent at the box-office. Razakar received good appreciation but the audience showed no interest in the film. Sree Vishnu’s Om Bheem Bush ended up as a below average flick. Siddhu Jonnalagadda scored a super hit with Tillu Square and the film is going strong. March ended up on a great note with Tillu Square.

Among the dubbed films, Premalu impressed youth and made good revenues in urban regions. Rajamouli’s son SS Karthikeya released the Malayalam film in Telugu.