Pushpa: The Rule Teaser Announcement

Stylish Star Allu Arjun and Sukumar’s Pushpa: The Rule is in the last leg of shoot. The makers issued a clarification once again that the film will hit the screens as per the plan on August 15th across the globe. Marking the birthday of Allu Arjun, a powerful teaser will be out. The makers made an announcement for the same and released an interesting poster. “Let the #PushpaMassJaathara begin. 𝗧𝗛𝗘 𝗠𝗢𝗦𝗧 𝗔𝗪𝗔𝗜𝗧𝗘𝗗 #Pushpa2TheRuleTeaser out on April 8th. He is coming with double the fire. #Pushpa2TheRule Grand Release Worldwide on 15th AUG 2024” told the official statement from the makers.

The film is carrying terrific expectations and is one of the most awaited films of the year. There are strong reports that the third part of Pushpa titled Pushpa: The Roar is under making and it will release during summer 2025. Pushpa: The Rule features Allu Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna, Fahadh Faasil, Sunil, Anasuya in the lead roles. Devi Sri Prasad is the music director and Mythri Movie Makers are the producers. The non-theatrical rights of the film are sold for record prices.