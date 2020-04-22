Vijay donates Rs 1.3 Cr to battle Coronavirus

Tamil Superstar Vijay is the latest one to join the list of stars to donate for the coronavirus victims. The top actor donated Rs 1.30 crores to the coronavirus relief. Rs 50 lakhs has been donated for Tamil Nadu CM Relief Fund and Rs 25 lakhs has been donated to PM-CARES Fund. Vijay also donated Rs 25 lakhs for FEFSI workers. Rs 5 lakhs each is donated to the CM Relief Funds of Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka and Pondicherry. He also donated Rs 10 lakhs for Kerala CM Relief Fund.

Along with these, Vijay decided to donate an amount for the fan clubs across Tamil Nadu to help the needy. His next film Master completed shoot and is aimed for summer release but got pushed due to coronavirus. Lokesh Kanagaraj is the director and Malavika Mohanan is the leading lady.