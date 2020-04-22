Under Jagan, Anantapur doctors fought without weapons: Lokesh

Anantapur district became the worst hit because majority health workers got infected with Coronavirus here. Promptly reacting to this, former Minister Nara Lokesh expressed concern that an alarming number of the COVID-19 affected persons in Anantapur district were doctors, nurses and Government employees who are at war with the killer virus. He says Anantapur district outbreak was a glaring example of how the Jaganmohan Reddy government has failed to provide basic essentials like masks and personal protection equipment (PPEs) to the frontline soldiers who were waging the battle against an invisible enemy.

Lokesh deplored that the YSRCP Government was sending the doctors and health workers to this dangerous war without giving them necessary weapons. If the Government continued to neglect the frontline warriors, it would trigger a greater crisis that would throw virus infections out of control.

Mr. Lokesh further listed out how a senior resident doctor, a house surgeon and three staff nurses contracted Coronavirus infection in Anantapur. They all got infected just because they treated the primary contact of an infected returnee from a foreign country, who belongs to Hindupur. An assistant sub-inspector of police at Parigi police station also tested positive and he died due to serious health complications.