Nishabdham OTT Release: Not a wise deal

South Indian top actress Anushka is returning back with Nishabdham, an action thriller that is made on a huge budget. The film is extensively shot in USA and has a list of several top-rated actors from various languages. The makers had big plans to release Nishabdham in all the Indian languages and also in English. The film was planned for April 2nd release across India in Telugu, Hindi, Tamil and Malayalam languages. With the whole country under lockdown, OTT giants like Amazon placed some tempting offers to release the film on digital platforms before the theatrical release.

The makers are not ready to sell the digital rights of Nishabdham and release the film on OTT before its theatrical release. As the film is made on a huge budget, Nishabdham should do a decent theatrical business in all the languages to recover the investments. The makers feel that the situations will calm down by June and the theatres would open soon. Nishabdham will be among the first bunch of releases after the lockdown gets lifted. Hence the makers issued a clarification asking everyone not to believe in any speculations.

Hemanth Madhukar directed Nishabdham and Anushka, R Madhavan, Shalini Pandey, Anjali, Srinivas Avasarala and Subbaraju played the lead roles.